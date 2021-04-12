ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Mushtaq Ghumman 12 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to take action against the Ministries for not complying with Federal Cabinet's instructions to fill top vacant positions in Public Sector Entities (PSEs), well informed sources in Establishment Division told Business Recorder.

On February 9, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed disappointment at the delay in hiring of heads of different organisations falling under administrative control of ministries, saying stop-gap arrangements may lead to nepotism and corruption.

On April 1, 2021, Secretary, Establishment Division, made a presentation to the Cabinet on the vacant positions of heads/CEOs of PSEs. He requested Ministries/Divisions to provide the details of the vacant positions of CEOs/MDs including the posts which are currently filled on temporary/stop-gap basis. Consequently, the list has been updated and based on the information provided by the administrative Ministries/Divisions.

Total 94 (77+17) positions are vacant as on March 29, 2021. Since February 9, 2021, 09 positions have been filled out of 86, leaving 77 vacant whereas 17 new vacant positions have been identified, of which 04 posts are likely to be vacant in the next three months.

Of these vacant positions, 56 appointments are initial, 14 through promotion, 3 sharing between promotion and initial appointments, 1 by transfer, 1 by nomination of board, 1 under abolishment and one not indicated (total 77). 9 position are related to restructuring, 2 are in litigation whereas 9 (7 initial appointments, 2 promotion) are due to revision in rules/terms.

There are 33 vacant posts that have been advertised and selection process is under way or is in the final stages, and it is expected that these posts will be filled soon; or are being abolished falling in category A.

Those posts where recruitment process has not been initiated yet fall in category B. Reasons for not initiating recruitment process vary and include issues such as: (i) recruitment rules are being revised; (ii) the organisation is under process of privatisation / merger /winding up and; (iii) the terms & conditions of the posts are being reviewed or there is active litigation. 44 posts have been classified in Category-B.

The list of existing vacant positions in different Ministries are as follows: (i) Power Division, 16; (ii) NFS&R Division, 9; (iii) Commerce, 8, FE&PT Division, 6; (iv) Information and Broadcasting 5; (v) Housing and Works Division, 4; (vi) Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, 3; (vii) I&P, 3; (viii) NH&C Division, 3; (ix) Petroleum Division, 3; (x) Human Rights Division, 3; (xi) Water Resources, 3; (xii) Science and Technology, 2; (xiii) Finance Division, 1; (xiv) IT & Telecom Division, 1; (xv) maritime Affairs Division, 1;(xvi) Overseas Pakistanis Division, 1 ;(xvii) Climate Change, 1 and ;(xviii) Cabinet Division, 1.

The positions likely to be vacant in the next three months are Managing Director, National Telecommunication Corporation, Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation, Chairman Implementation Tribunal for the Newspaper Employees (ITNE) and Rector, National School of Public Policy.

During discussion, the Prime Minister observed that most of the positions were lying vacant due to framing/revision of recruitment rules.

He expressed dismay as to why, despite repeated directions of the Cabinet, the rules had not been framed. He further noted that in majority of cases, the recruitment process started late despite the fact that Ministries/Divisions knew the exact date when the position would fall vacant.

The Secretary, Establishment Division, noted that the positions falling vacant were being flagged well ahead of time but were still experiencing delays, responsibility of which solely rested on concerned Ministry/Division.

The Prime Minister directed the Secretary Establishment to submit a report, on reasons for delay in framing/reviewing of recruitment rules and restructuring of organisation as well as late start of recruitment process, to the Prime Minister's Office before the next Cabinet meeting.

The sources said, Prime Minister is expected to censure the heads of Ministries for not complying with the directions of Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PM Federal Cabinet Imran Khan PSEs public sector entities Top vacant positions

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Critically ill patients: Punjab witnesses alarming rise

Independent capital market tribunals may be established

First Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Kyrgyz voters approve expanded powers for president

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.