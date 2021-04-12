ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

USAID to complete 106 flood-hit schools in Sindh

APP Updated 12 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: United States Agency for International Development (USAID) with the allocation of US $ 159.2 million has completed 106 schools in 10 districts of Sindh, affected by the 2010 flood which were imparting education to more than 50,000 students.

The eight year project titled USAID-Sindh Basic Education Programme (SBEP), started in 2013, has completed this year under which the schools were equipped with latest facilities in seven districts of Northern Sindh that include Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore and three districts of Karachi i.e Karachi Malir, Karachi South and Karachi West.

USAID Director for Sindh and Balochistan James Parys sharing his comments said, “We believe that true and lasting development starts with education. The US government and Government of Sindh (GoS) have a long history of cooperation in education - from primary to post-graduate levels.”

Deputy Director Communications, Sindh Community Mobilization Programme, Amjad Jamal, giving details of the project completed said it was a joint venture of USAID and Sindh government, adding, USAID has provided US $ 81 million for construction of schools and US $ 78.2 million for soft components whereas an additional amount of US $ 10 million was contributed by the Sindh government.

He informed that in addition 14 more schools have been included in the project which would be completed by 2023. All these schools have been outsourced to the institutions with good academic management standards for 10 years to maintain quality of education after completion of the project.

After that, he said, these schools would be handed over to the Sindh government.

Education USAID flood schools in Sindh SBEP

USAID to complete 106 flood-hit schools in Sindh

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.