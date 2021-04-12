ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Climate change: PM invites Bill Gates to work together

INP 12 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and invited him to work together to save the world from the dangers of climate change.

PM, in his letter has said that Pakistan is on the front lines of climate challenge and is amongst the top countries “continuously impacted” by climate change over past two decades but at the same time it is a very low contributor to the issue, adding less than one percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions.

The prime minister said that a result oriented dialogue and collaboration between expert teams of both sides can mutually assist to advance the shared vision. This could include developing partnerships towards access and deployment of the best available technologies for clean energy and electric vehicles as well as cooperating towards climate resilient agriculture, he added.

Microsoft climate change Bill Gates PM invites Bill Gates

Climate change: PM invites Bill Gates to work together

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Critically ill patients: Punjab witnesses alarming rise

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Independent capital market tribunals may be established

First Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Kyrgyz voters approve expanded powers for president

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.