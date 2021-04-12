SAU decides to modernise Malir Experimental Farm

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University has decided to modernize its Malir Experimental Farm and it has been also proposed to set up nurseries of different varieties of mangoes and the atmosphere will be created.

In this regard, Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University visited Malir Experimental Farm and various sections of the farm.

The Vice Chancellor inspected the ongoing renovation work of the farm, gardens and entrances for security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021