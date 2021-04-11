Bitcoin above $60,000 again, rises 1.32% to $60,555.97

Bitcoin rose 1.32% to $60,555.97 in late US hours on Saturday, breaking above $60,000 for a second time in 10 days.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 118.3% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Bitcoin crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time on March 13, hitting a record high of $61,781.83 on Bitstamp exchange. It hit a high of $61,222.22 on Saturday.