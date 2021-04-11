ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China exploring ways to mix different COVID vaccines to improve efficacy

  • Gao says one option is to adjust the dosage, the interval between doses, or increase the number of doses while the second route is to mix vaccines that use different technologies
  • More attention should be given to developing mRNA vaccines as the technology provided an opportunity for breakthroughs in treating all kinds of illnesses: health expert
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 11 Apr 2021

(Karachi) In a major development, China is now exploring ways to mix different Covid-19 vaccines to address the relatively low efficacy of its existing jabs, local media reported on Sunday.

Top Chinese health expert Dr Gao Fu, who heads the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the authorities should solve the low efficacy issue of existing vaccines and try to improve them.

He said that one option is to adjust the dosage, the interval between doses, or increase the number of doses. "The second route is to mix vaccines that use different technologies," he maintained.

He stated that researchers should not ignore mRNA vaccines just because there are already several coronavirus jabs in the country. "More attention should be given to developing mRNA vaccines as the technology provided an opportunity for breakthroughs in treating all kinds of illnesses such as infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, cancer and genetic diseases," Gao pointed out.

Currently, none of China's jabs conditionally approved for the market are mRNA vaccines, but products that use the technology include those by US pharma giant Pfizer and German start-up BioNTech, as well as by Moderna.

Three Chinese inactivated vaccines are currently available, including one made by Sinovac. Its vaccines had an efficacy rate of 50.4 percent in trials in Brazil, and 83.5 percent from separate trials in Turkey.

Sinopharm says its two inactivated vaccines have efficacy rates of 79 percent and 72.5 respectively, while CanSino says its product has an efficacy rate of 75 percent.

Sinovac Sinopharm Chinese vaccines Covid pandemic efficacy rate mRNA vaccines mixing different Covid 19 vaccines Dr Gao Fu adjusting dosage treatment of illnesses

China exploring ways to mix different COVID vaccines to improve efficacy

IMF, World Bank begin push to swap debt relief for green projects

Robbers break into bank with gas cutter, loot around three dozen lockers in Karachi

China's plans for Himalayan super dam stoke fears in India

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 114 deaths with 5,050 new infections in 24 hours

India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections

Bitcoin above $60,000 again, rises 1.32% to $60,555.97

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone

ECB must accept no further delay in lifting inflation: Panetta

Iran reports incident in Natanz nuclear site, no casualties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters