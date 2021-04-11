Qureshi to visit Germany today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake an official visit to Germany on 11-13 April on the invitation of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The foreign minister will attend delegation-level talks with his German counterpart at the federal foreign office. He will also call on the president of Bundestag Wolfgang Schauble besides interactions with other dignitaries.

The two foreign ministers would review the entire gamut of Pakistan-Germany relations and discuss ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including trade, investment, health, security and defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

This year, Pakistan and Germany are celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Both countries are planning to undertake a number of activities in this context.

Pakistan and Germany have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora. Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in the EU and is also home to more than 100,000 Pakistani diaspora.

The foreign minister's visit to Germany is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Pakistan in March 2019.

