ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Qureshi to visit Germany today

Zulfiqar Ahmad 11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake an official visit to Germany on 11-13 April on the invitation of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The foreign minister will attend delegation-level talks with his German counterpart at the federal foreign office. He will also call on the president of Bundestag Wolfgang Schauble besides interactions with other dignitaries.

The two foreign ministers would review the entire gamut of Pakistan-Germany relations and discuss ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including trade, investment, health, security and defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

This year, Pakistan and Germany are celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Both countries are planning to undertake a number of activities in this context.

Pakistan and Germany have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora. Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in the EU and is also home to more than 100,000 Pakistani diaspora.

The foreign minister's visit to Germany is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Pakistan in March 2019.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office Heiko Maas Shah Mahmood Qureshi foreign minister

Qureshi to visit Germany today

CCP says govt should deregulate sugar prices

Country reports 100 more deaths amid Covid-19 surge

Ministry apprehends $20m WB grant lapse

SECP orders probe into PECO's affairs

Futures contracts: SECP unveils new conditions for investment by CIS

Action being taken against 17 sugar mills: Qureshi

Tareen demands constitution of 'a fair team'

Saudi Aramco in $12.4bn oil pipeline deal with EIG-led group

Free, fair environment provided: CEC

ECP issues show-cause notices to PML-N MPA, Firdous

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.