Govt to construct 16 new dams in Balochistan: Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the government will construct 16 new dams in the southern areas of the province under South Balochistan Development Package.

He stated this while talking to Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal who called on him in Quetta on Saturday. Jam Kamal said that under the package, health, education, infrastructure and roads facilities are being provided in nine districts.