Abbasi demands making Ojhri Camp blast report public

NNI 11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday demanded that the inquiry report into the Ojhri Camp blast incident be made public.

Hundreds of people had lost their lives while scores went missing in the incident that struck the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on April 10, 1988.

In an exclusive interview with a private television channel on the occasion of 33rd anniversary of the incident Saturday, Khaqan Abbasi said all reports on such human tragedies should be made public because they were public property.

He was of the view that such reports could not be hushed up. “It is necessary that people get to know whether this incident was a mere coincidence or was planned,” Abbasi said, and added, “The more you dig into it the more secrets are laid bare.” The PML-N leader said the purpose of forming commissions and committees in the country had two objectives: to protect the real culprits behind such incidents and to cover up the facts. He recalled that on April 10, 1988 his father was martyred on the spot at the Ojhri Camp while his brother remained in a coma for 14 years.

