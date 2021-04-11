Blackmore becomes first woman jockey to win Grand National

AINTREE, (United Kingdom): Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National on Saturday, coming home clear on Minella Times.

The 31-year-old added National glory to her history-making exploits at Cheltenham last month with an inch-perfect ride.

For trainer Henry de Bromhead it also completed an incredible run, having become the first trainer to win the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

“I don’t feel I am either a female, a male or even a human at the moment,” said Blackmore. “It is unbelievable.