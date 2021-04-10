Pakistan
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs104,100 per tola
- There was no change in the price of per tola and ten gram silver.
10 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs104,100 on Saturday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat also remained stable at Rs 89,249 and Rs 81,811 respectively.
There was no change in the price of per tola and ten gram silver, which were sold at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98 respectively.
However, the gold price in the international market decreased by US $ four witnessed and was traded at US $ 1744 as compared US $ 1748.
