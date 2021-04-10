ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Justice Isa highlights sanctity of Constitution

Recorder Report 10 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a judge of the Supreme Court, stated the protectors of the Constitution violated their oath and committed treason; therefore, they would be punished in this world and the world hereafter.

The apex court judge stated this while addressing a seminar entitled “Fundamental Rights in Islam and Constitution” held under the aegis of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), here on Friday. Justice Isa said, “The protectors of the Constitution broke the oath of protecting the constitution. If we abrogate the constitution then it will fall in the ambit of treason.”

He went on to say that Quaid-i-Azam said that the constitution of Pakistan would be based upon Islamic laws. The judge stated that Quaid-i-Azam said all are equal in Islam and justice should prevail predominantly. He added that the Constitution provides protection to all citizens including Christians, Hindus and other religious minorities.

He said all citizens should read the constitution to know about their fundamental rights. The federation will disintegrate, if the constitution is not followed in letter and spirit, he remarked.

He stated that dictators rejected the constitution for their vested interest, adding that protectors of the constitution broke their oath, which they have taken for protecting it.

Justice Isa said in Pakistan, the constitution is not taught in schools, adding, while in the USA the constitution is taught at the school level, so the students learn about their rights and begin abide by the laws at an early age.

He emphasized that studying the constitution is a must because after studying it one knows about his or her rights.

He added, “We have already lost half of Pakistan.”

Justice Isa said, if they abrogate the constitution it would fall in the ambit of treason and they would be punished here in this world and the world hereafter. “If there is no constitution then the federation will disintegrate and Pakistan will be no more,” said the SC judge.

He stated that our constitution is based upon the principles of Islam, whose main focus is the well-being of the labourers. He said it is laid down in Islam that a labourer be paid his wage before his sweat dries up.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa IHCBA Islamabad High Court Bar Association

Justice Isa highlights sanctity of Constitution

Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines

SPI up 0.60pc WoW

Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP

President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law

Asim made FBR chairman

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate

Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent

12 more power projects: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC, O&M, insurance components

Illegalities, irregularities by OMCs: Cabinet asks Ogra to redefine punitive measures

Rich and poor: WHO slams ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.