Justice Isa highlights sanctity of Constitution

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a judge of the Supreme Court, stated the protectors of the Constitution violated their oath and committed treason; therefore, they would be punished in this world and the world hereafter.

The apex court judge stated this while addressing a seminar entitled “Fundamental Rights in Islam and Constitution” held under the aegis of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), here on Friday. Justice Isa said, “The protectors of the Constitution broke the oath of protecting the constitution. If we abrogate the constitution then it will fall in the ambit of treason.”

He went on to say that Quaid-i-Azam said that the constitution of Pakistan would be based upon Islamic laws. The judge stated that Quaid-i-Azam said all are equal in Islam and justice should prevail predominantly. He added that the Constitution provides protection to all citizens including Christians, Hindus and other religious minorities.

He said all citizens should read the constitution to know about their fundamental rights. The federation will disintegrate, if the constitution is not followed in letter and spirit, he remarked.

He stated that dictators rejected the constitution for their vested interest, adding that protectors of the constitution broke their oath, which they have taken for protecting it.

Justice Isa said in Pakistan, the constitution is not taught in schools, adding, while in the USA the constitution is taught at the school level, so the students learn about their rights and begin abide by the laws at an early age.

He emphasized that studying the constitution is a must because after studying it one knows about his or her rights.

He added, “We have already lost half of Pakistan.”

Justice Isa said, if they abrogate the constitution it would fall in the ambit of treason and they would be punished here in this world and the world hereafter. “If there is no constitution then the federation will disintegrate and Pakistan will be no more,” said the SC judge.

He stated that our constitution is based upon the principles of Islam, whose main focus is the well-being of the labourers. He said it is laid down in Islam that a labourer be paid his wage before his sweat dries up.

