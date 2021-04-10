ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Pakistan

PPP to discuss political situation in CEC

Recorder Report 10 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Secretary-General of Pakistan Peoples Party Nayyer Bukhari has said that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party would discuss the current political situation of the country besides the issues of resignations from the assemblies, show-cause notice to the party by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the stance of Awami National Party (ANP).

Talking to this scribe, he said, the agenda of the meeting has been finalized by the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. He would preside over the CEC on 11th April in Karachi.

According to him, the PPP has taken strong exception to the issuance of show-cause notice by the PDM and has termed it an attack on the independence of the party. He said that no one could support the issuance of a show-cause notice to any ally in any alliance. He said the PDM is not a political party and it is merely an alliance of 10 political parties with a common action plan.

He said the PPP was fully prepared to carry out a long march on the 26th of March but both the PMLN and JUI linked it to resignations, which was never decided in any earlier meeting of the Movement. There was no justification of issuance of a show-cause notice to both the PPP and the ANP, and it would definitely be a leading issue to be discussed in the CEC, he said.

He said there was no contact between Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif since the differences erupted in the last meeting of the PDM. However, he added, Zardari had called Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to inquire about his health.

Regarding the joining of Jehangir Tareen to PPP, he said he was not aware of any such development. However, he added in the same breath that any such development should not be taken as unusual, as it is quite normal in the history of political parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

