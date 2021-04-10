PPP to discuss political situation in CEC

LAHORE: Secretary-General of Pakistan Peoples Party Nayyer Bukhari has said that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party would discuss the current political situation of the country besides the issues of resignations from the assemblies, show-cause notice to the party by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the stance of Awami National Party (ANP).

Talking to this scribe, he said, the agenda of the meeting has been finalized by the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. He would preside over the CEC on 11th April in Karachi.

According to him, the PPP has taken strong exception to the issuance of show-cause notice by the PDM and has termed it an attack on the independence of the party. He said that no one could support the issuance of a show-cause notice to any ally in any alliance. He said the PDM is not a political party and it is merely an alliance of 10 political parties with a common action plan.

He said the PPP was fully prepared to carry out a long march on the 26th of March but both the PMLN and JUI linked it to resignations, which was never decided in any earlier meeting of the Movement. There was no justification of issuance of a show-cause notice to both the PPP and the ANP, and it would definitely be a leading issue to be discussed in the CEC, he said.

He said there was no contact between Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif since the differences erupted in the last meeting of the PDM. However, he added, Zardari had called Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to inquire about his health.

Regarding the joining of Jehangir Tareen to PPP, he said he was not aware of any such development. However, he added in the same breath that any such development should not be taken as unusual, as it is quite normal in the history of political parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021