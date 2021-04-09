World
Mexico posts more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and 874 more deaths
- The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60pc above the confirmed figure.
Updated 10 Apr 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's government reported 5,045 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 874 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry published on Friday, bringing the country's total to 2,272,064 infections and 207,020 deaths.
The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60pc above the confirmed figure.
Biden Administration's withdrawal plan complicated by targeted Taliban attacks on covert U.S base in Afghanistan
Mexico posts more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and 874 more deaths
Toyota all set to launch the Corolla Cross SUV in Pakistan
More than 35 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen
Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dead age 99
People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony
SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir
Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business
Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day
Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry
Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland
Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News
Read more stories
Comments