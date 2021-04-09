ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
TSX drops on weak commodity prices; set for weekly gains

  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7% as gold futures fell 1.1% to $1,737.70 an ounce.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.51 points, or 0.28%, at 19,174.36.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weak metal and oil prices, but was set to record a fifth consecutive week of gain on optimism around a faster economic recovery.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7% as gold futures fell 1.1% to $1,737.70 an ounce.

At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.51 points, or 0.28%, at 19,174.36.

Canada added far more jobs than expected in March, and the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest point since before the pandemic, Statistics Canada data showed.

The energy sector climbed 0.2% even as US crude prices were down 0.6% a barrel and Brent crude slipped 0.6%.

The financials sector gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector fell 0.1%.

On the TSX, 67 issues were higher, while 154 issues declined for a 2.30-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.88 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Corus Entertainment, which jumped 6.5%, and Turquoise Hill Resources, up6.1%.

New Gold fell 3.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was First Majestic Silver, down 2.8%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were The Supreme Cannabis Co, which was flat, PhX Energy Services , down 0.7%, and Corus Entertainment, up 6.5%.

The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 51 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 33.75 million shares.

