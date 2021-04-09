ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Madrid residents snub AstraZeneca shots amid shifting safety guidance

  • Spain introduced the restriction on Wednesday after the European Medicines Agency reported a link between the shots and a rare form of brain blood clots affecting roughly one in every 100,000 people under 60 vaccinated.
  • As of Thursday night, only around 45% of people had confirmed their vaccine appointments for Friday, he added.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

MADRID: The number of Madrid residents rejecting AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has risen sharply since Spain limited its use in people under 60 in response to concerns over adverse reactions, the regional public health chief said on Friday.

Spain introduced the restriction on Wednesday after the European Medicines Agency reported a link between the shots and a rare form of brain blood clots affecting roughly one in every 100,000 people under 60 vaccinated.

The following day just 10,800 Madrid residents turned up to get an AstraZeneca injection out of more than 29,000 appointments scheduled, Antonio Zapatero told a news conference, implying a rejection rate of around 63%.

As of Thursday night, only around 45% of people had confirmed their vaccine appointments for Friday, he added.

Prior to the change in guidance, the rejection rate was around 2%.

Zapatero blamed the national health ministry, which had previously been administering the drug to key workers aged over 18, for sowing confusion and putting people off the shot.

Nevertheless, long queues formed outside the city's Wizink sports arena, now converted into a mass vaccination centre.

"This is phenomenal," said Pilar, a retired nurse hired to help out with the inoculation drive. "The more we administer vaccines, the sooner we can return to normality."

Spain aims to have around half its population of 47 million fully immunised by late July. So far around 6.4% have received a full course of two shots.

