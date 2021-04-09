World
Prince Philip: full statement from Buckingham Palace
09 Apr 2021
LONDON: Here is the full statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, aged 99:
"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
