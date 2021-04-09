Markets
South Africa's 3-month T-bill average yields at 3.88%
- The bid-to-cover ratio rose to 1.8 from 1.1 last week.
09 Apr 2021
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa sold 547 million rand ($37.61 million) of three-month Treasury bills, less than the 1.3 billion rand on offer, at an average yield of 3.88% from 3.87% last week, central bank data showed on Friday.
