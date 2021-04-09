ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.41%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
DGKC 127.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.07%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.71%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.78%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 59.86 (1.25%)
BR30 25,611 Increased By ▲ 630.55 (2.52%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 349.65 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,438 Increased By ▲ 105.53 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close up following US tech rally

  • In Tokyo, chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest jumped 1.79 percent to 10,800 yen and electronic parts maker Kyocera was up 1.43 percent at 7,210 yen.
AFP 09 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, tracking global rallies including on Wall Street where tech shares surged while US yields retreated.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.20 percent, or 59.08 points, to 29,768.06. Over the week, however, it declined 0.3 percent.

The broader Topix index gained 0.39 percent, or 7.61 points, to 1,959.47 but fell 0.6 percent from a week before.

"In the United States overnight, the movement of long-term yields calmed and major IT shares surged including GAFA," Okasan Online Securities said, referring to four top technology firms: Google-parent Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

The tech-rich Nasdaq index jumped 1.0 percent, prompting Tokyo stocks to open higher -- but buying sentiment was limited as declines in other Asian shares weighed on the market, brokers said.

Investors were also watching the Japanese government's plan for new coronavirus measures in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa, with Covid-19 cases beginning to surge ahead of a holiday travel season from late April to early May.

The measures will focus largely on asking restaurants to close at 8:00 pm and urging citizens to refrain from making non-essential outings.

"The impact of the latest coronavirus measures has so far appeared limited as they were already factored in," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

They come just weeks after Japan lifted a state of emergency for the greater Tokyo region, and as the capital prepares to host the postponed 2020 Olympics this summer.

The dollar stood at 109.24 yen in Asian afternoon trade, compared with 109.26 yen on Thursday in New York.

In Tokyo, chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest jumped 1.79 percent to 10,800 yen and electronic parts maker Kyocera was up 1.43 percent at 7,210 yen.

Toshiba dropped 5.43 percent to 4,265 yen after its board chairman warned a British hedge fund's buyout offer faces a long road, including seeking regulatory approval and additional financing.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slumped 3.39 percent to 87,890 yen after it reported a rise in profits on Thursday but declined to comment on controversy over clothing retailers sourcing cotton from the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

Nikkei Okasan Online Securities broader Topix index Tokyo stocks closed higher Nasdaq index

Tokyo stocks close up following US tech rally

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters