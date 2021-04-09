World
US, Philippine top diplomats express concerns over Chinese militia boats
- In a phone call on Thursday, expressed their shared concerns about Chinese militia vessels in South China Sea.
09 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, in a phone call on Thursday, expressed their shared concerns about Chinese militia vessels in South China Sea, the US State Department said in a statement.
