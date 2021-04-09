World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 25,464
09 Apr 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 25,464 to 2,956,316, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 296 to 78,003, the tally showed.
