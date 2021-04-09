ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.41%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
DGKC 127.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.07%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.71%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.78%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 59.86 (1.25%)
BR30 25,611 Increased By ▲ 630.55 (2.52%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 349.65 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,438 Increased By ▲ 105.53 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
US oil neutral in $58.80-$60.04 range

  • On the daily chart, oil is stuck in a wider range of $57.88-$61.74.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil looks neutral in a range of $58.80 to $60.04 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above $60.04 could lead to a gain into $60.94- $61.75 range, while a break below $58.80 could open the way towards the zone of $57.02 to $57.83.

Wave pattern suggests a downside bias, as a wave C from the April 6 high of $60.90 looks far from complete.

On the daily chart, oil is stuck in a wider range of $57.88-$61.74.

Until it gets out of this range, signals will remain mixed as well. Simply based on the weak bounce from the April 5 low of $57.63, oil is more likely to break $57.88 and fall towards $55.50.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

US oil neutral in $58.80-$60.04 range

