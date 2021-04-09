98 deaths, 5,329 Covid-19 cases reported

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Thursday, reported 5,329 Covid-19 cases and 98 deaths taking the cases tally to 705,517 and deaths tally to 15,124, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said. According to official data, the Punjab, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are the worst-hit areas of the second and third wave of the Covid-19.

Out of 705,517 cases detected in the country Sindh with 267,612 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 240,584 cases, the KP 94,880 cases, the ICT 63,499 cases, Balochistan 19,999 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 13,873 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) with 5,070 cases.

Punjab within the past three and a half months have reported over 100,000 cases as on January there were 138,608 cases in province which now have surged to 240,584, KP cases within the period have surged from 58,701 to 94,880, the ICT from 37,888 to 63,499 cases, the AJK from 8,227 to 13,873, while Sindh has reported 51,933 cases.

Punjab with 6,793 Covid-19 deaths is on top, wherein, 62 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours followed by Sindh with 4,520 deaths four of them in the past 24 hours, the KP with 2,519 of which 23 died in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 591 three of them died in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 386 of which five deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 212 Covid-19 deaths, and G-B with 103 Covid-19 deaths is at the bottom.

The authorities over the past 24 hours also reported 2,610 coronavirus recoveries taking the national tally of recoveries to 623,399, while at present there 66,994 active cases in the country.

Out of 98 Covid-19 deaths, 90 patients were under treatment in various hospitals across the country and eight died at their quarantines or homes, the NCOC data said.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, the ICT 58 percent, Gujranwala 84 percent, and Lahore 75 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of the COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swat 63 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 83 percent, and Gujrat 73 percent.

Around 467 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in G-B and Balochistan.

Countrywide 49,816 tests were conducted on Wednesday, of which 9,411 tests in Sindh, 21,325 tests in Punjab, 8,292 in KP, 8,433 in ICT, 816 in Balochistan, 474 in G-B, and 1,065 in the AJK.

A total of 10,584,877 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 4,726 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

