‘Clean and Green Pakistan’: CCI Pakistan signs MoU with ministry

Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited (CCI Pakistan) pledged to extend the Prime Minister’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ vision by signing a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Climate Change. The agreement was signed during a special ceremony hosted at the Ministry of Climate Change’s office here on Thursday.

Key officials including the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, along with representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change, CCI Pakistan, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) as well as the district waste management authorities of related cities attended the ceremony.

The PM’s aide, Malik Amin Aslam, mentioned that, “as per the agreed terms of reference, CCI Pakistan would support and engage in various cleaning activities as well as plantation of around 50,000 tree saplings across the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Attock, Multan, and Rahim Yar Khan.”

“As part of CCI’s corporate volunteer programme, its employees will also support in executing these activities”, said Basit Zafar, Public Affairs Manager at CCI Pakistan. The green activities are scheduled to be completed within 2021, which reflects a significant contribution towards shaping a clean and green Pakistan, he elaborated.

While speaking about this alliance, Ahmet Kursad Ertin, General Manager at CCI Pakistan said that we are a responsible and environmentally conscious corporate citizen of Pakistan. This mutual alliance serves as an expression of our firm belief to protect and nurture the environment and fend off catastrophic challenges of climate change faced by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Malik Amin Aslam stressed that all corporate citizens of Pakistan have a moral obligation to focus their social responsibility agenda towards supporting initiatives such as the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan programme’ which can effectively reverse the environmental degradation that is currently threatening our climate sustainability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Malik Amin Aslam mou EPA Environmental Coca Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited CCI Pakistan Clean and Green Pakistan Ministry of Climate Change Basit Zafar Ahmet Kursad Ertin

