Expert highlights importance of China’s overseas port investments

Recorder Report Updated 09 Apr 2021

HYDERABAD: Dr Mohid Iftikhar, policy development expert, highlighted the importance of China’s overseas port investments; a comparative analysis in Greece and Pakistan. He urged the faculty members and students to come forward and understand changing global economy under the belt and road initiative.

He further added that Pakistan can emerge as a hub of industrial development that will connect through rest of the world with the development of Gwadar Port. Further, he stressed that it is significant to be patient in witnessing economic transformation in Pakistan that will equally create new opportunities for the youth of Pakistan.

He further added that Pakistani youth can also build their capacity in cultural exchange, language, technology, higher education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, food and fisheries and animal science products and value addition.

Earlier Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, SAU Tandojam, said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can provide great opportunity for the students to develop and grow Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for their economic empowerment. He added that the popular lecture series and expert lecture would be helpful for knowledge building for students and faculty members.

Prof Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean Faculty of Crop Production, said our youth should focus on knowledge economy through digitalization and researchers should focus to conduct problem oriented research to capture the market needs under CPEC.

Prof Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Coordinator Programs and Projects highlighted that university students should focus on entrepreneurship to capture the CPEC market. He said the students may build their knowledge in hospitality management, value addition of various agricultural products, skills enhancement for technology transfer of various agriculture commodities and should focus on market for research and commercialization. He also further added that there is a need for harmony in the system and socio-economic policies and the need for better political economy for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

A large number of Students and faculty members participated in the seminar and exchange questions and express their opinions for the economic development of Country.

CPEC global economy opportunities Dr Mohid Iftikhar China’s overseas port investments Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo

