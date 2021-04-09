Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (April 5, 2021). ======================================= CONES CARDED...
09 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (April 5, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 1900
12/1
Nadeem Textile 1900
Indus 1950
Bajwa 1950
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2000
United 2000
Abdullah Textile 2000
Indus 2050
Bajwa 2050
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2300
Suriya Tex 2300
United 2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2300
Nadeem Textile 2250
Indus Dyeing 2300
Abdullah Textile 2200
Lucky Cotton 2200
22/1.
Bajwa 2250
United 2250
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2350
26/1.
AL-Karam 2400
Amin Text 2400
Shadman Cotton 2400
Diamond Int'l 2400
Lucky Cotton 2400
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2550
Al-Karam 2550
Jubilee Spinning 2450
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2550
Lucky Cotton 2420
Diamond Intl 2500
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2400
Amin 2400
Indus Dyeing 2400
Bajwa 2400
Nadeem Textile 2400
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile 3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1600
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1480
Super 1250
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1680
Masal 1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 180.00
Rupali 175.00
Imported 200.00
75/36/0
Imported 157.00
Local 150.00
Rupali 145.00
75/36/Him
Imported 175.00
Local 160.00
Rupali 155.00
100/36/0
Imported 155.00
Local 135.00
100/48/INT
Local 142.00
Rupali 135.00
Imported 160.00
150/48/0
Imported 132.00
Local 118.00
Rupali 118.00
150/48/Him
Imported 140.00
Local 122.00
Rupali 122.00
300/96/0
Imported 120.00
Local 113.00
Rupali 113.00
300/96/Him
Imported 132.00
Local 116.00
Rupali 116.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 130.00
Local NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported 140.00
Local 129.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 160.00
Local NO Product
75/144/Sim
Imported 160.00
Local 160.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 138.00
75/72/SD
Imported 130.00
50/36/BR
Imported 140.00
Local 173.00
100/36/BR
Imported 116.00
150/48/BR
Imported 120.00
300/96/BR
Imported 116.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 160.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 163.00
A. A. Cotton 170.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 169.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 174.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 189.00
A. A. Cotton 188.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 175.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 196.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 206.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 222.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 198.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 203.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 245.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 205.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 215.00
Prima 215.00
Local (AVG Price) 210.00
30/S
Kcetex 225.00
Prima 225.00
Local (AVG Price) 221.00
40/S
Kcetex 255.00
Prima 255.00
Local (AVG Price) 252.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 210.00
Local 200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 225.00
Local 215.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 155.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 160.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 165.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 170.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 180.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 185.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 181.00
A. A. Cotton 185.00
Lucky Cotton 180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 190.00
IFL 164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 181.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 190.00
IFL (52 48) 191.00
A. A. Cotton 200.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 197.00
Zainab (Combed) 198.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 210.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 209.00
Zainab (Combed) 210.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 220.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 224.00
Stallion 210.00
K. Nazir 208.00
Al-Karam 208.00
AA SML (Carded) 223.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 230.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 235.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 243.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 246.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 195.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 200.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 210.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 230.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 240.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 216.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 216.00
I.C.I. Bright 217.00
Rupali 1.D 217.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 215.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 215.00
Ibrahim 1.D 217.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 217.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 217.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 390.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 390.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 390.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 390.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 460.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 460.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 05.04.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
