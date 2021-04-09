Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (April 5, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 1900 12/1 Nadeem Textile 1900 Indus 1950 Bajwa 1950 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2000 United 2000 Abdullah Textile 2000 Indus 2050 Bajwa 2050 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2300 Suriya Tex 2300 United 2200 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2300 Nadeem Textile 2250 Indus Dyeing 2300 Abdullah Textile 2200 Lucky Cotton 2200 22/1. Bajwa 2250 United 2250 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2350 26/1. AL-Karam 2400 Amin Text 2400 Shadman Cotton 2400 Diamond Int'l 2400 Lucky Cotton 2400 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2550 30/1. Amin Tex. 2550 Al-Karam 2550 Jubilee Spinning 2450 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2550 Lucky Cotton 2420 Diamond Intl 2500 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2550 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3250 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3600 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3350 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2400 Amin 2400 Indus Dyeing 2400 Bajwa 2400 Nadeem Textile 2400 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3300 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3600 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2550 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2700 60/1. Abdullah Textile 2700 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3800 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1600 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1480 Super 1250 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1680 Masal 1600 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 180.00 Rupali 175.00 Imported 200.00 75/36/0 Imported 157.00 Local 150.00 Rupali 145.00 75/36/Him Imported 175.00 Local 160.00 Rupali 155.00 100/36/0 Imported 155.00 Local 135.00 100/48/INT Local 142.00 Rupali 135.00 Imported 160.00 150/48/0 Imported 132.00 Local 118.00 Rupali 118.00 150/48/Him Imported 140.00 Local 122.00 Rupali 122.00 300/96/0 Imported 120.00 Local 113.00 Rupali 113.00 300/96/Him Imported 132.00 Local 116.00 Rupali 116.00 150/144/Sim Imported 130.00 Local NO Product 150/144/Him Imported 140.00 Local 129.00 75/72/Sim Imported 160.00 Local NO Product 75/144/Sim Imported 160.00 Local 160.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 138.00 75/72/SD Imported 130.00 50/36/BR Imported 140.00 Local 173.00 100/36/BR Imported 116.00 150/48/BR Imported 120.00 300/96/BR Imported 116.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 160.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 163.00 A. A. Cotton 170.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 169.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 174.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 189.00 A. A. Cotton 188.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 175.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 196.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 206.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 222.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 198.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 203.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 245.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 205.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 215.00 Prima 215.00 Local (AVG Price) 210.00 30/S Kcetex 225.00 Prima 225.00 Local (AVG Price) 221.00 40/S Kcetex 255.00 Prima 255.00 Local (AVG Price) 252.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 225.00 Local 215.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 155.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 160.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 170.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 180.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 185.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 200.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 181.00 A. A. Cotton 185.00 Lucky Cotton 180.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 190.00 IFL 164.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 181.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 190.00 IFL (52 48) 191.00 A. A. Cotton 200.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 197.00 Zainab (Combed) 198.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 210.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 209.00 Zainab (Combed) 210.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 220.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 224.00 Stallion 210.00 K. Nazir 208.00 Al-Karam 208.00 AA SML (Carded) 223.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 230.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 235.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 243.00 45/1 PC Zainab 246.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 195.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 200.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 210.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 230.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 240.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 216.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 216.00 I.C.I. Bright 217.00 Rupali 1.D 217.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 215.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 215.00 Ibrahim 1.D 217.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 217.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 217.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 390.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 390.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 390.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 390.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 460.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 460.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 05.04.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021