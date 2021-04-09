Markets
LME official prices
09 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1950.00 2239.50 8981.50 1949.00 16681.00 28110.00 2807.00 2202.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1950.00 2239.50 8981.50 1949.00 16681.00 28110.00 2807.00 2202.50
3-months Buyer 1957.50 2258.50 8974.50 1975.50 16731.00 25874.00 2827.50 2220.00
3-months Seller 1957.50 2258.50 8974.50 1975.50 16731.00 25874.00 2827.50 2220.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 23874.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 23874.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
