31 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 31 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12513 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.. Out of 12513 COVID-19 cases, 11769 have so far been recovered while 287 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 457, of them 416 are isolated at homes while 36 are admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 648 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 31 cases have been reported as positive with 5 % positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 148233 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12513 cases were reported as positive.