Pakistan
Court awards death sentence in murder case
- The convicted killed the victim over a personnel grudge in March 2019.
08 Apr 2021
RAWALPINDI: The Additional Session Judge Javed Iqbal Sapra on Thursday awarded a death sentence to murderer.
Muhammad Zoq Ul Hassan found guilty in a trial of killing of Muhammad Afzal in the area of Gujar Khan.
After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lac besides awarding a death sentence.
