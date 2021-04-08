ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
62 deaths, 2990 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Thursday

  • The Punjab health department conducted 3,988,028 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 198,753 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.
APP 08 Apr 2021

LAHORE: As many as 2,990 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday, while the pandemic claimed 62 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 6,793.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 240,584.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,575 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,33 in Kasur,34 in Sheikhupura,4 in Nankana Sahib,232 in Rawalpindi,28 in Attock,25 in Jehlum,24 in Chakwal, 75 in Gujranwala,15 in Mandi Bahauddin,9 in Narowal,13 in Hafizabad,69 in Sialkot,40 in Gujrat,176 in Faisalabad,50 in Toba Tek Singh,21 in Chineot,20 in Jhang,77 in Sargodha,10 in Mianwali,4 in Khoshab, 35 in Bhakkar,87 in Multan,42 in Vehari,25 in Khanewal,1 in Lodharan, 1 in Muzaffargarh,19 in Dera Ghazi Khan,20 in Layyah,8 in Rajanpur,72 in Rahimyar Khan,61 in Bahawalpur,22 in Bahawalnagar,14 in Okara,10 in Pakpattan and 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,988,028 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 198,753 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

