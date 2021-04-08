Forex reserves stand to US$ 20,679.4 million

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20,679.4 million on April 02.

This was stated by a spokesperson of the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The foreign reserves held by the Central Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,527.2 million. The Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are US$ 7,152.2 million.

During the week ended at April,02, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 146 million to US$ 13,527.2 million due to external debt repayments.