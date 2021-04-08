ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Indian shares rise for third day; metals stocks jump

Reuters 08 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended up for a third straight session on Thursday, led by gains in metals and information technology stocks after the central bank's accommodative monetary policy lifted investor sentiment amid a record surge in domestic COVID-19 cases.

India's main stock indexes have been retreating from the record highs of February amid a resurgence in infections that has spurred curbs in some states and threatened to derail a nascent economic recovery. Infections jumped by another daily record on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept interest rates at record lows and committed to a massive government bond purchase programme, helping keep share markets buoyant.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.37% at 14,873, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.2% to 49,746.21.

"It is becoming crazy for metal stocks. Everything is positive in the sector from fundamentals in China to rising prices," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

Metals stocks rose 3.92%, led by a 9.2% jump in JSW Steel after the steel maker reported a 6% rise in fourth-quarter production.

Steel prices in top steelmaker China hit a record high on Wednesday on strong domestic demand.

The metals index has gained over 38% so far this year against a 6.4% rise in the broader Nifty 50 index.

The Nifty IT index that tracks software services stocks climbed 1.2% on hopes of strong earnings from companies.

Meanwhile, several Indian states struggled to contain a second surge in COVID-19 infections, complaining of vaccine shortages and demanding inoculations be expanded to younger people.

