Pakistan

Illegal construction: SC orders demolition of residential building in Karachi

  • Justice Gulzar expressed anger over encroachments, saying SBCA is responsible for all illegal constructions in Karachi
  • The top court stated it will remove Karachi commissioner over encroachments and lack of development
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Taking notice of encroachments, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the demolition of an 11-storey building constructed illegally in the city, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was hearing the petitions against the encroachments in the city at Karachi Registry.

The SC judge inquired from the Karachi commissioner about the residential project, Nasla Tower, while hearing a petition against encroachments on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal and Sharae Quaideen.

The commissioner said that the Sindh Building Control Authority had stated the building has not been constructed on any nullah.

The advocate general said that one side of the building is illegal and that should be demolished.

“Don’t talk about the SBCA in front of us,” the judge said. They are responsible for all illegal constructions in Karachi. “There is not vacant land in PECHS. Where did this land come from?”

The SBCA DG said that this land was spotted after the re-allotment of the road.

To this, the top judge remarked: “So does this mean that you would sell this land? What have you been doing? You will even allot CM House if you could.”

Angered over illegal construction, Justice Gulzar said SC will remove Karachi Commissioner.

The top judge said, "You think we will take the deputy commissioner's report seriously? What type of a report is this?" he asked the chief secretary. "Remove such officers," Justice Gulzar remarked.

