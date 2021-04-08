ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
ASC 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.17%)
AVN 86.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
DGKC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.95%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.31%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.47%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.84%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
MLCF 45.36 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.27%)
PAEL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.86%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
TRG 144.35 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (3.48%)
UNITY 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.56%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,747 Increased By ▲ 39.82 (0.85%)
BR30 24,697 Increased By ▲ 308.37 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,443 Increased By ▲ 489.07 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,188 Increased By ▲ 175.75 (0.98%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

U.S is prepared to lift sanctions from Iran, according to State Department

  • On Wednesday, diplomats from major powers met separately with leaders from Iran and the United States, to discuss how to bring both countries back into the fold of the nuclear deal, which was abandoned three years ago.
  • The United States is prepared to remove sanctions on Iran to resume compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, including those that are inconsistent with the 2015 pact.
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Apr 2021

On Wednesday, diplomats from major powers met separately with leaders from Iran and the United States, to discuss how to bring both countries back into the fold of the nuclear deal, which was abandoned three years ago.

As the talks began in Vienna earlier this week, neither the United States nor Iran expect any fast breakthroughs in the talks, with European and other diplomats acting as intermediaries - as Tehran has rejected face-to-face engagement for the moment.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, which lifted economic sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear program. He reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran in turn to violate the accord’s atomic limits.

The deal’s remaining parties - Iran, United Kingdom, China, France, Germany and Russia - agreed on Tuesday to form two expert-level groups whose job is to marry lists of sanctions that the United States could lift with nuclear obligations Iran should potentially meet.

According to a statement from the State Department on Wednesday, the United States is prepared to remove sanctions on Iran to resume compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, including those that are inconsistent with the original 2015 agreement.

The statement added that “We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA. I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be".

United States European Union Iran Diplomacy nuclear deal JCPoA US Iran talks

U.S is prepared to lift sanctions from Iran, according to State Department

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters