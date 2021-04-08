ANL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
Apr 08, 2021
Pakistan ultimate destiny of Kashmiri people: AJK Legislative Assembly adopts resolution

  • The resolution said Kashmiris want accession of the entire state to Pakistan.
  • The resolution also demanded a peaceful settlement of the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC.
Aisha Mahmood 08 Apr 2021

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has adopted a resolution declaring Pakistan as the ultimate destiny of the Kashmiri people.

The resolution was adopted unanimously by the AJK Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The resolution said Kashmiris want accession of the entire state to Pakistan.

The resolution also demanded a peaceful settlement of the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of Kashmiri people, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the Pakistanis and Kashmiris living in the United States to promote a positive image of Pakistan and raise their voice for the rights of Kashmiris.

During the meeting with the President of American Pakistani Advocacy Group Ali Rashid, the AJK president thanked the Pakistani community of New York for the resolution that was passed by the New York State Assembly declaring February 5th as Kashmir Day.

