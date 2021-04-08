ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
ASC 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.17%)
AVN 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.62%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (2.91%)
EPCL 55.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
FFBL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.35%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.84%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.72%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.25%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.02%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
TRG 144.30 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.44%)
UNITY 29.23 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,746 Increased By ▲ 39.02 (0.83%)
BR30 24,688 Increased By ▲ 300 (1.23%)
KSE100 44,434 Increased By ▲ 479.94 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,183 Increased By ▲ 171.2 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe stars as PSG win at holders Bayern Munich

  • "We don't like to lose, but the way the team played was top."
AFP 08 Apr 2021

MUNICH: Kylian Mbappe insisted Paris Saint-Germain still have it all to do after he scored twice in a thrilling 3-2 win at holders Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Bayern had their 19-match unbeaten run in the Champions League ended in a repeat of last year's final, as the German giants suffered their first European defeat since March 2019.

PSG raced into a 2-0 lead after just 28 minutes behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena as Neymar created goals for Mbappe and Marquinhos. Bayern, whose top scorer Robert Lewandowski is sidelined by a knee injury, drew level courtesy of headers by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Mueller.

However, Mbappe showed his class with a superb second goal to give the visitors an advantage for the return leg in Paris.

"We used all our chances and had a bit of luck, but nothing has been decided," Mbappe told Sky, with the second leg to come in Paris on Tuesday.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas played a key role with a string of saves as Bayern peppered his goal with 31 shots compared to the French club's six.

"We have to score a lot more goals," said Mueller. "If it had ended 5-3 or 6-3 for us, no one could have complained based on the chances."

Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who finished on the losing side for the first time in the Champions League, also rued the number of missed chances.

"With the chances we had, we could have got a good result despite conceding three goals," Flick said.

"We don't like to lose, but the way the team played was top."

This was a record 19th appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals for Bayern, but there was little for them to celebrate at the final whistle.

"Kylian Mbappe made the difference. It's a very positive result for us, but everything is still open," said PSG coach Maurico Pochettino.

Bayern Munich Kylian Mbappe Neymar Allianz Arena Marquinhos

Mbappe stars as PSG win at holders Bayern Munich

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters