ANL 33.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
ASC 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.17%)
AVN 87.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.16%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
DGKC 123.90 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (3.16%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.68%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
HASCOL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.58%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.59%)
PAEL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
TRG 145.02 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (3.96%)
UNITY 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,750 Increased By ▲ 43.32 (0.92%)
BR30 24,726 Increased By ▲ 337.4 (1.38%)
KSE100 44,460 Increased By ▲ 506.13 (1.15%)
KSE30 18,198 Increased By ▲ 185.37 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Longtime tax target Amazon now leads charge for reform

  • Amazon has defended its policies, engaging in heated debated with political leaders at times, saying that its investments offset taxes as intended by the tax code.
AFP 08 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: A longtime lightning rod for critics of corporate tax avoidance, Amazon now wants to lead the way on reform.

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos this week endorsed a higher corporate tax to help fund infrastructure as part of a "balanced solution that maintains or enhances US competitiveness."

The move by Amazon comes after years of criticism by activists who claim it pays little or no corporate taxes.

According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, an advocacy group, Amazon had an effective 9.4 percent federal income tax rate last year on profits of $20 billion after two years of paying no taxes.

The low rate is partly explained by the Trump-backed 2017 reform which cut business taxes. But Amazon also benefitted from "depreciation breaks" on its investments and on stock options, according to the institute.

President Joe Biden, who is proposing a $2 trillion infrastructure program funded in part by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, last month singled out Amazon as an example of corporate tax avoidance.

Biden referred to a 2019 study showing many of "the biggest companies in the world, including Amazon... pay not a single, solitary penny of federal income tax," the president said.

Amazon has defended its policies, engaging in heated debated with political leaders at times, saying that its investments offset taxes as intended by the tax code.

"We pay every penny we owe. Congress designed tax laws to encourage companies to reinvest in the American economy," Amazon tweeted in response to a 2019 comment from Biden as a candidate.

Amazon noted that its tax provision from last year -- the closest approximation to federal taxes paid -- was $1.7 billion, and that it paid billions more in payroll taxes, customs duties and state and local taxes.

Joe Biden Taxes Jeff Bezos Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy US competitiveness

Longtime tax target Amazon now leads charge for reform

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters