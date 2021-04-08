ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Selling pressure sets in on PSX: BRIndex100 witnesses drawdown

Recorder Report 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed a highly volatile session and after moving both ways, closed in red zone due to heavy selling, mainly by foreign investors.

BRIndex100 lost 50.55 points or 1.07 percent to close at 4,690.29 points. BRIndex-100 hit intraday high of 4,766.28 and intraday low of 4,667.50 points. Volumes stood at 306.485 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 172.42 points or 0.7 percent to close at 24,333.23 points with a turnover of 190.719 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 451.12 points or 1.02 percent to close at 43,953.58 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 370.528 million shares as compared to 305.963 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors remained on the selling sides and withdrew 10.817 million from the Pakistan capital market. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 64 billion to Rs 7.771 trillion. Out of total 391 active scrips, 239 closed in negative and 133 in positive while the value of 19 stocks remained unchanged.

TRG Pak was the volume leader with 38.328 million shares and increased by Rs 1.09 to close at Rs 138.13 followed by Dost Steels that gained Rs 1.00 to close at Rs 6.17 with 30.343 million shares. Unilever Foods and Sapphire Fiber were the top gainers increasing by Rs 250.00 and Rs 53.99 respectively to close at Rs 14,000.00 and Rs 849.00 while Island Textile and Sapphire Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 156.43 and Rs 61.00 respectively to close at Rs 1929.40 and Rs 801.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index plunged by 220.28 points or 2.47 percent to close at 8,701.37 points with total turnover of 2.025 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 41.78 points or 0.59 percent to close at 7,085.59 points with 26.977 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 165.61 points or 1.94 percent to close at 8,353.66 points with 19.074 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 72.21 points or 1.29 percent to close at 5,511.52 points with 14.884 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 75.83 points or 1.92 percent to close at 3,870.25 points with 19.978 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,470.37 points, down 10.34 points or 0.3 percent with 77.864 million shares.

Danish Ladhani at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index remained volatile as it made a high and a low of plus 167 points and minus 647 points respectively to close at 43,954, down 451 points.

Financials and Fertilisers were the major laggards where HBL (down 2.8 percent), ENGRO (down 2.3 percent), BAHL (down 4.3 percent), FFC (down 2.1 percent) and UBL (down 2.4 percent) closed in the red.

