Zahid named as Shadab’s replacement

LAHORE: Wrist spinner Zahid Mahmood has been named as Shadab Khan’s replacement for the three-match T-20I series against Zimbabwe, which will be played from 21st to 25th April in Harare, while Fakhar Zaman will stay with the side for the T20Is in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zahid was originally named in the two-Test squad against Zimbabwe, while Fakhar was initially named for the ODIs.

Both the changes were approved by the national selection committee on the request of the team management, a PCB spokesman, said on Wednesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021