Markets
LME official prices
08 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2042.00 2247.00 8984.50 1947.50 16520.00 28350.00 2813.50 2182.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2042.00 2247.00 8984.50 1947.50 16520.00 28350.00 2813.50 2182.50
3-months Buyer 2050.00 2268.50 8979.00 1966.50 16567.00 25897.00 2833.00 2200.00
3-months Seller 2050.00 2268.50 8979.00 1966.50 16567.00 25897.00 2833.00 2200.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 23967.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 23967.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
