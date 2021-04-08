World
Moderna says booster shot against COVID-19 variants could be ready by year-end
- Zaks, speaking to the Economic Club of New York, said he expects the booster shots the company is testing to show a higher level of protection against variants of the coronavirus.
Moderna Inc Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said on Wednesday the company should be able to provide a booster shot for protection against variants of the coronavirus by the end of this year.
