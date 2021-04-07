World
UK's Johnson sees no change to plan to ease restrictions after Astra
Updated 08 Apr 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not expect to change the government's plans for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as health regulators recommended that people aged under 30 should not be given the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.
"I don't think that anything I have seen leads me to suppose that we will have to change the roadmap or deviate from the roadmap in any way," Johnson said.
UK's Johnson sees no change to plan to ease restrictions after Astra
