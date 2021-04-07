Development, prosperity of Balochistan Govt's priority: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan is an important component of the government's priorities.

Talking to Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, who called on him here on Wednesday), he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is to alleviate the sense of deprivation of the people of the province.

The Speaker said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game changer for Pakistan. He said Gwadar port will become the hub of development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly said that speedy completion of ongoing projects under CPEC in Balochistan is a guarantee of development and prosperity of the province.