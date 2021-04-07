Ashrafi urges public to strictly follow SOPs during month of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has urged the public to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the holy month of Ramzan.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, he appealed the masses to visit mosques after doing ablution at their homes.

He said all mosques and Imambargahs will remain opened during the holy month of Ramzan.