Pakistan
Zulfi discusses Pakistan's tourism initiatives with World Bank
- During the meeting, other areas of mutual interest also came under discussion, the OPHRD added to its tweet.
07 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday discussed the tourism related initiatives with World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine.
Najy Benhassine was called on the NTCB chairman here, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) tweeted.
Zulfikar Bukhari is also the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on OPHRD.
During the meeting, other areas of mutual interest also came under discussion, the OPHRD added to its tweet.
PM appreciates Russia's efforts for promoting Afghan peace process
Zulfi discusses Pakistan's tourism initiatives with World Bank
NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers
Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential
NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit
Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts
G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan
COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours
Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality
PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package
Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms
Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19
Read more stories
Comments