ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's regulators to check high-risk trades after Archegos

  • FSA, BOJ to scrutinise banks over Archegos losses – Nikkei.
  • Move underscores FSA's concern over huge losses at some banks.
  • Archegos-related losses caught many policymakers off-guard.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese regulators will heighten scrutiny on high-risk trades by domestic financial institutions in the wake of the Archegos fallout, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Top investment bank and brokerage, Nomura Holdings, was one of the highest-profile casualties while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) warned of a loss of around $270 million.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinise how financial institutions that incurred losses had been managing transaction risks, the Nikkei said.

The regulators will also conduct blanket checks on financial institutions to see whether any other entities had suffered losses, the Nikkei reported, without citing sources.

The move underscores the FSA's concern over the fact Japan's major financial institutions faced a risk of losing several hundred billion yen, the Nikkei said.

The BOJ declined to comment. FSA officials were not immediately available to comment.

The FSA and the BOJ have recently been enhancing cooperation in overseeing Japan's banking sector to avoid overlaps in inspections and address new risks that emerge as markets become globalised.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Japanese authorities have been scrutinising incidents involving domestic financial institutions on a regular basis.

But regulators are still scrambling to gather information as the fallout from Archegos caught many of them off guard, they said on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

"It was something completely off the radar until just recently," said one of the sources, who said it was difficult for authorities to keep track of incidents like Archegos.

Bank of Japan BOJ MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Archegos Capital Japanese regulators FSA Financial Services Agency

Japan's regulators to check high-risk trades after Archegos

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters