Kazakhstan exceeds OPEC+ quota in March, produces 1.475mn bpd

NUR-SULTAN: Kazakhstan produced 1.475 million barrels per day of oil in March, the Central Asian nation's energy ministry said, which was above its quota of 1.437 million bpd agreed under the global pact of OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

The former Soviet republic will offset the overproduction in the summer, the ministry said, when some of the biggest oilfields are set to shut down for maintenance.