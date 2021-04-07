ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
ASC 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
AVN 83.81 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.7%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.15%)
DGKC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.52%)
JSCL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
MLCF 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.91%)
PAEL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 85.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.21%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.66%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
TRG 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.27%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,695 Decreased By ▼ -52.99 (-1.12%)
BR30 24,339 Decreased By ▼ -197.09 (-0.8%)
KSE100 43,997 Decreased By ▼ -408.17 (-0.92%)
KSE30 18,037 Decreased By ▼ -209.07 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 10 Thai ministers, lawmakers self-isolate after COVID-19 contact

  • Bangkok authorities earlier this week closed 196 entertainment venues in three districts of Bangkok for two weeks after clusters emerged where more than 250 people were infected with the coronavirus.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

BANGKOK: At least 10 Thai cabinet ministers and dozens of lawmakers were self-isolating on Wednesday after coming into contact with positive coronavirus cases, amid a sharp increase in infections in the capital Bangkok.

Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob told local television on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19, while his Bhumjaithai Party said other ministers, lawmakers and coalition politicians had been in contact with confirmed cases.

Thailand has seen infections jump in the past week, although numbers are still low in comparison to some of its regional neighbours, owing to more than a year of strict border controls, quarantine, testing and contact-tracing protocols.

Authorities recorded 334 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with no new deaths, bringing Thailand's case total to 29,905 and 95 fatalities.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha changed a weekly get-together of his 36-member cabinet to a virtual meeting on Wednesday and urged ministers to avoid exposure to the virus.

He said the public should exercise caution ahead of Thai new year celebrations next week, where crowds traditionally gather across the country.

The boisterous holiday tradition of hoards of people cramming into streets to hurl water over each other has been prohibited this year to prevent a major contagion.

Bangkok authorities earlier this week closed 196 entertainment venues in three districts of Bangkok for two weeks after clusters emerged where more than 250 people were infected with the coronavirus.

Thailand is aiming to start is mass immunisation campaign from June and has been vaccinating health workers or people deemed vulnerable, with more than 200,000 recipients so far, according to the Health Ministry.

Authorities are also carrying out vaccinations among the public in Phuket, a holiday hotspot, as part of Thailand's calibrated reopening to foreign tourists.

coronavirus cases coronavirus infections Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob Bhumjaithai Party Thai cabinet ministers

At least 10 Thai ministers, lawmakers self-isolate after COVID-19 contact

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters