Sugar prices: CM assigns duties to ministers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned a task to the ministers to monitor sugar prices in all the divisions of the province and directed the line departments to submit a report about the stocks’ situation and rates of sugar every day.

In a statement, the CM has directed to ensure sufficient availability of sugar before and during the holy month of Ramazan. He has asked the ministers and government officials to monitor sugar prices in districts. No one will be allowed to exploit the poor strata; the CM asserted and vowed that protection of rights of the common man is the responsibility of the government. The PTI government has the capacity and commitment to fulfil the responsibility of protecting the rights of the citizens, he added.

On the other hand, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while talking to a delegation led by PTI MNA Riaz Fatiana at Governor’s House said that the opposition should abandon the policy of protest inside and outside the parliament and play its positive role for strengthening of democracy and development of the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan will not back down from his principled stand on merit and transparency in the country, he said.

The governor said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is not pursuing political or personal interests but national interest and taking practical steps for national development and stability, for which all resources are being utilized. He said the real challenge for the government is inflation and not the opposition.

MNA Riaz Fatiana said that the people have rejected the opposition on every front including the 2018 general elections and the opposition should also wait for the next general elections instead of creating instability in the country.

