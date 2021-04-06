ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Pakistan

JUI-F nominates Haideri as parliamentary leader in Senate

  • Central spokesman JUI-F said that the notification has been submitted to the Senate Secretariat.
APP 06 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Tuesday nominated veteran politician Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as parliamentary leader of the party in the Senate.

According to a notification bearing the signatures of JUI-F’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Attaur Rehman, has been appointed as deputy parliamentary leader of the party in the upper house of the parliament.

Central spokesman JUI-F said that the notification has been submitted to the Senate Secretariat.

SENATE Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri parliamentary leader

JUI-F nominates Haideri as parliamentary leader in Senate

